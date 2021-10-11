Zhiyun Smooth 4 Review

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – I recently reviewed the sub $100 Easythreed K7 mini 3D printer and I have to say that the 3D printing bug has bitten me. As I wait for another (better) 3D printer to come along that I can review or buy, I’ve been watching lots of YouTube videos and dancing the web for models, tips, etc. I stumbled upon a tool that I think would be perfect for smoothing the rough edges that are left after cutting out supports. It’s the Retouch3D tool. It looks sort of like a woodburning tool or soldering iron and it comes with several tips that you can use to smooth, blend, refine, and cut PLA, ABS, and resin when the tip is heated. The Retouch3D appears to only be available in the UK and is priced at £64.99, but you can find a similar tool on Amazon for $62.49.

