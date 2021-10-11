Chadds Ford’s Brinton Run Preserve Has History in the Main Line

The Brinton Run Preserve is a staple of Chadds Ford Township. We dove into the making and importance of the protected grounds. In Chadds Ford Township, not far from Dilworthtown Village and just across from the Brinton 1704 House off Oakland Road, 72 acres of rolling fields remain much as they were hundreds of years ago. And they’ll stay that way, thanks to a network of local nonprofits. The land is now protected under a conservation easement, and work begins this fall to ensure that Briton Run Preserve opens next spring.