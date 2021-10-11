CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REBEL Cast Ep101: The TOMAHAWK Trial – Angiography after OHCA without STEMI

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clinical importance of immediate coronary angiography after out of hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) without STEMI continues to be debated. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in 2016 suggested that this set of patients has a high likelihood of having a culprit lesion when getting a catheterization. However, the studies included in this review were of low methodologic quality and called for high-quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on the topic. COACT, published in 2019, demonstrated no benefit to immediate angiography in patients with initial shockable rhythms. The DISCO trial is an ongoing RCT aimed at collecting roughly 1000 patients. We have previously reported on the pilot publication of this study.

