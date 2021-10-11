HowTo: Avoid Credential Abuse

Every year, when we look at the Verizon Data Breach Report and other industry surveys, malicious use of credentials occurs in more 80% of breaches worldwide. The most common way to start a cyber-attack is by impersonating real users by using credentials found on the dark web, harvested through phishing attacks, or using password spraying techniques. Once credentials have been compromised to gain a foot in the door, attackers might then work to achieve privileged access by gaining control of the credentials of a more privileged user.