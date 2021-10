The Los Angeles Rams found a much needed win against the Seattle Seahawks (+2.5) on Thursday night football last week in order to stay close behind the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in their division. After a slow start against Seattle in the first half of the game the Rams were firing on all cylinders as they scored on four of their six drives in the second half leading to a nine point victory. After dismantling their rival in Week 5, LA will travel to New York after a mini bye to take on the New York Giants in Week 6.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO