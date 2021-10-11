CIO Podcast – Episode 17: Daniel Barchi on The COVID Experience and Military Leadership Lessons
For the 17th episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, we sat down with Daniel Barchi, Chief Information Officer at New York-Presbyterian. Barchi has one of the most interesting backgrounds of anyone we’ve had on our CIO podcast. His career started in the military and led to him being CIO of one of New York’s important healthcare organizations, New York-Presbyterian.www.healthcareittoday.com
