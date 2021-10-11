CIO Podcast – Episode 17: Daniel Barchi on The COVID Experience and Military Leadership Lessons

There are almost 200 K9 law enforcement teams within 62 agencies in Central Indiana, but no training site is available. So, a group of supporters created the Central Indiana K9 Association to not only raise funds for a training site for $2 million but to assist K9 officers with medical issues after retirement. Theresa Brandon is the chair of the group and brings to us news about this vital aspect of law enforcement and what the organization is trying to accomplish. The group is having a huge fundraiser this Sunday. The All Fore K9 Fundraiser is 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at Top Golf in Fishers. The event will have so many guest stars such as Justin Melnick of the television show SEAL Team, Sculpture artist Susan Bahary, and Dixie the Praying Dog. Tickets are only $50 and are available through the website at CIK9.org. You won’t want to miss the latest on the group in this week’s podcast.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO