Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.

#Dow Stock#Stock Markets#Nasdaq Composite Index#Xlf#Spx#Treasury
