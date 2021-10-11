Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

The best stocks for beginners tend to be well-established dividend payers. Consider buying these nine companies for a solid start. When you're first getting into the stock market, there are many factors to weigh. For example, should you buy individual stocks or funds that hold many companies? While exchange-traded funds and mutual funds should probably form at least part of your portfolio, they may not quite provide the same excitement as finding a company you believe in and putting skin in the game. But buying individual stocks means taking on more risk than with diversified funds. If you're wondering what the best stocks for beginners are, take a look at larger companies with long track records, solid fundamentals and strong balance sheets. You should pay attention to valuation metrics, such as a company's price-earnings ratio, but sometimes stocks are expensive for a reason. Here are nine stocks to consider for a starter portfolio.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO