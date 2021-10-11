CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Get Signed up for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation Grit Series 5k in Ft. Worth, TX.

By Critter
 4 days ago
It's going to be a good time and for a great cause. Get signed up today for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation "Grit Series" 5-K. The closest "Grit Series" event will take place in Fort Worth, TX. in the Stockyards on Saturday, November 13th (11-13-21). The run/walk will start at 8:00am that morning at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum at 2501 Rodeo Plaza in the Ft. Worth Stockyards. All proceeds to benefit the JWCF (John Wayne Cancer Foundation) to help fund the fight against cancer.

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

