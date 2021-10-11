Prepare the dance-off — ‘Foundation’ gets a second season on Apple TV+

Coming as no surprise, Apple TV+ has officially given a second season renewal to its science fiction series Foundation. Allegedly the series had been renewed in advance to keep the expensive production on schedule, but there had not been an official announcement. Apple TV+ has typically given advance renewal notices for its originals, but since Foundation is so costly, perhaps they wanted to see what the early audience numbers looked like before giving the official go-ahead for the second season. Showrunner David S. Goyer has stated that they are playing the “long game” with the series and has indicated he has eight seasons planned to unfold the story based on the classic Isaac Asimov trilogy. That may be rather ambitious for a production on the streaming services seeing as they typically cap off around the three to four year mark, but we have yet to see the cut-off point for Apple TV+ originals since the service has only been around for a few years. Foundation is currently streaming its first season and releasing one episode per week on Fridays. The second season could debut at some point in 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO