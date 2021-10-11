1st Down Run Game Keeps Offense On Schedule, Steelers On Track

Live from Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Denver Broncos!. The Steelers are in desperate need of a victory. After a Week 1 upset win over the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers have dropped three straight, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Green Bay Packers. Mike Tomlin’s squad will host the Denver Broncos in Week 5. After starting out 3-0, the Broncos lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Are the Broncos a legitimate threat in the AFC West, or are they a mediocre team fortunate enough to play the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets in the first three weeks of the season? Today’s game will answer a number of lingering questions about these two teams.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO