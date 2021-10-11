CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st Down Run Game Keeps Offense On Schedule, Steelers On Track

By Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time all season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run game came alive in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. Signs of improvement showed in Week 4’s loss to Green Bay but start to finish, the Steelers’ run game took charge in Sunday’s win, Najee Harris running for 122 yards and the team totaling 147. Beyond that, the offense felt efficient, on track, like they had a plan they had the luxury of sticking to.

