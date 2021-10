Maine reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight easing of case counts that adds to other signs that the latest surge is starting to subside. However, even as the rate of new infections, positive test rate and number of hospitalizations are declining, there are still parts of the state where the virus is spreading aggressively. No one knows if the overall declines will continue, although some state and national experts say the growing number of people who are either vaccinated or immune because of past infections could prevent another major surge.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO