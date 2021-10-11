Watchfire Signs Makes Deal with National High School Organization

Watchfire Signs in Danville is entering into a new era for their business. They’ve been at 1015 Maple since moving over from Springfield, where they were part of Sangamo Electric, in 1945; and today they’re a digital display manufacturer, specializing in LED displays used at sporing venues as well as marquee signs seen in front of schools nationwide. And now, Watchfire Signs has a corporate partnership deal with the National Federation of State High School Associations. As Watchfire Senior Director of Marketing Carol Wade explains, this means Watchfire will be even more well known coast to coast, and likely get even busier.