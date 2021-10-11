Get Signed up for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation Grit Series 5k in Ft. Worth, TX.

When it comes to hunting in Southwest Oklahoma, most people pick a convenient place close to access and try their luck with the old sit & wait method. If you're like me, it's hard to sit and look out on empty land for days on end. You start whispering, rolling through any thought in your mind to pass the time, and before you know it, you've missed your opportunity. I'd assume it's a more common tale than you'd think.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO