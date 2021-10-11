Sports gambling is small portion of overall casino revenue

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Radio Iowa) – Sports gambling set a one-month record with some 210 million wagered in September. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohrilko, says that seems like a big number — but not when you look at the bigger gambling picture. “It’s important to note that sports wagering, and the revenue that is generated from sports wagering is really a very small portion of the overall revenue in the casino industry,” he says.

