CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Allison Russo best choice for 15th District voters

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

Allison Russo is the Ohio 15th Congressional District candidate we can trust to put the best interests of the people of our communities above all else. Currently serving her second term in the Ohio General Assembly, representing House District 24, a seat historically held by Republicans, Russo has fought corruption and championed voting rights, veterans’ issues, education and job training, protecting and expanding rights of workers, lowering healthcare costs, and creating an economy that works for everyone — issues she will continue to work for in Washington.

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Voter Guide: Huber Heights City Council District 5

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers. Education: Wayne High graduate and attending Liberty University. Current Employment: Ohio performance manager, Gerber Collision and Glass. Community Involvement: City council at large, vice mayor, administrative chair, member of Huber...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
longbeachlocalnews.com

New district lines may misrepresent voters

The next time the citizens of Long Beach will be able to vote in the midterm elections will be June 7, 2022. The offices up for election are Mayor, City Attorney, City Auditor, City Prosecutor, and Council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 according to the candidate’s page on longbeach.gov.
LONG BEACH, CA
Sidney Herald

Trump voters carry most would-be MT congressional districts

So many ways to draw one line. There are nine different maps carving Montana into two U.S. House districts, all of which are posted for public comment on the state Districting and Apportionment website. The public has until Oct. 30 to respond before the districts must be settled. State law requires a decision by mid-November.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
987thecoast.com

REPORT: ONLY NEW JERSEY CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT TO LOSE VOTERS? OURS

The only congressional district to actually lose voters per the last Census count was our second district, represented by republican Jeff Van Drew. NJ.com reports that a series of congressional redrawing map meetings will be held over the next several weeks. Our district was the only one in New Jersey to lose voters, so a redrawing of the maps may affect our district.
ELECTIONS
kfsk.org

Petersburg election gives voters many choices

After years with only mild interest in running for office at the local level, Petersburg has plenty of choices at least for some of the spots on the ballot this year. Candidates have turned out in force this year especially for borough assembly, with eight people seeking two seats. There are also contested races for school board and hospital board and two ballot questions.
PETERSBURG, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Columbus Dispatch

Letters: Matt Dolan, Allison Russo, cleaning up politics

Matt Dolan has taken a bold stance by entering the race for U.S. senator. He has a steadfast conservative record of carefully directing Ohio’s money. As the chair of the Ohio Senate committee responsible for our last two state budgets, he has kept a close eye on all state funds. In the final vote on this year’s budget bill, he achieved overwhelming bipartisan support, with all senators but one approving it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
derbyinformer.com

OPINION: 2021 Derby elections bring out more candidates, more choices for voters

The 2021 version of the Derby City Council elections is a refreshing turnaround from what the last election in 2019 looked like. This year every ward is contested except for Ward I where Tom Keil will continue to serve. In 2019 the election scenario was reversed with only one ward contested while the other three wards went uncontested.
DERBY, KS
Dayton Daily News

Voter Guide: Xenia Community City School District

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News invited local candidates to fill out the following questionnaire to inform readers. Education: Masters of Science in Aerospace Engineering, Auburn; B.S. in Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Current Employment: U.S. Air Force. Community Involvement: None. Why are you seeking elected office? I...
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Voting Rights#The Ohio General Assembly#House#Republicans#Congress#Legislative Children#The Finance Committee
CBS Minnesota

How Does Ranked Choice Voting Work? What Common Mistakes Do Voters Make?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans go to the polls in just three weeks. In several cities, you don’t have to pick just one candidate. Take Minneapolis. There are 17 choices for mayor and residents can choose up to three. How does ranked choice voting work and what common mistakes do voters make? Good Question. To answer it, we asked our Facebook followers to list their top three pizza toppings from a list of five. The light-hearted poll is basically how voters choose elected officials in Minneapolis and beyond through ranked choice voting. What are the first steps a voter should take when looking at a ranked choice...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
telegram.com

Raymond V. Mariano: District 1 City Council race is a rock fight. Who is the best choice?

As legendary Boston Celtic announcer Johnny Most might say, “This thing is a rock fight.”. It started with challenger Richard Cipro and his supporters accusing incumbent Sean Rose of wanting to defund the police department, missing important neighborhood meetings, and being a day late and a dollar short on a range of neighborhood issues. Cipro hit Rose hard and repeatedly.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
WALA-TV FOX10

District 6 voters pick Scott Jones to be next council member

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Voters in District 6 picked Scott Jones to be their next representative on the Mobile City Council. Jones earned 57 percent of the vote to beat Josh Woods who received 43 percent. The seat is currently held by Bess Rich, who is retiring from the council.
MOBILE, AL
thereminder.com

Vote for Russo

I ask the voters of Agawam to cast one of their eleven votes for City Council to Anthony Russo. Anthony is a person of great character and honesty. Not only is he a good listener but he will be a strong advocate for the citizens of Agawam. All his life he has been a hard worker and he will carry his life experience to the council.
AGAWAM, MA
carolinajournal.com

Poll: Voters reject hypocritical politicians on school choice

A new national poll from the pro-school choice organization the American Federation for Children shows most voters dislike politicians who deny school choice to other families while practicing it for their own. The poll of more than 2,000 registered voters found that 62% said they would be less likely to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
sentinelcolorado.com

PAUL TAUER: Dustin Zvonek best voter choice to move Aurora forward

EDITOR: I believe it is time for a new generation of leadership in Aurora and that Dustin Zvonek best represents that in this year’s City Council elections. I had the great honor of serving as the mayor of Aurora for 16 years. Since my time in office, the city has changed dramatically, growing at an astronomical pace.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy