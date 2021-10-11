Allison Russo best choice for 15th District voters
Allison Russo is the Ohio 15th Congressional District candidate we can trust to put the best interests of the people of our communities above all else. Currently serving her second term in the Ohio General Assembly, representing House District 24, a seat historically held by Republicans, Russo has fought corruption and championed voting rights, veterans’ issues, education and job training, protecting and expanding rights of workers, lowering healthcare costs, and creating an economy that works for everyone — issues she will continue to work for in Washington.www.wnewsj.com
