Allison Russo best choice for 15th District voters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans go to the polls in just three weeks. In several cities, you don’t have to pick just one candidate. Take Minneapolis. There are 17 choices for mayor and residents can choose up to three. How does ranked choice voting work and what common mistakes do voters make? Good Question. To answer it, we asked our Facebook followers to list their top three pizza toppings from a list of five. The light-hearted poll is basically how voters choose elected officials in Minneapolis and beyond through ranked choice voting. What are the first steps a voter should take when looking at a ranked choice...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO