Adair County Sheriff’s report, 10/11/21
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports 41-year-old Michael Francis Huss, Jr., of Dexter, was arrested at around 12:05-a.m. on Oct. 5th, by Stuart Police. Huss was taken into custody for Driving While Barred, following a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate, in Stuart. He was also initially charged with Failure to Provide proof of financial liability (vehicle insurance). Huss, Jr., was released a short time later, after posting a $2,000 cash/surety bond.www.kjan.com
