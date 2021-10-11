CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, IA

Adair County Sheriff’s report, 10/11/21

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports 41-year-old Michael Francis Huss, Jr., of Dexter, was arrested at around 12:05-a.m. on Oct. 5th, by Stuart Police. Huss was taken into custody for Driving While Barred, following a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plate, in Stuart. He was also initially charged with Failure to Provide proof of financial liability (vehicle insurance). Huss, Jr., was released a short time later, after posting a $2,000 cash/surety bond.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Dexter, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Adair County, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Adair County Sheriff#Stuart Police#Dci
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy