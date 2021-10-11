CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

A+I Transforms Part of a Commercial Compound Near DUMBO into a Tech-Forward Office

By Words: Wilson Barlow
Interior Design
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, a glowing red sign reading “Watchtower” sat atop a fortresslike building near the Brooklyn Bridge, signaling it as the world headquarters of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. When the denomination relocated from Brooklyn Heights to Upstate New York, the sprawling multibuilding campus was redeveloped for commercial use and its new owners erected a 15-foot-tall LED-illuminated sign with a different message: “Welcome.”

interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

Related
Interior Design

The Plywood Protection Project Selects Winning Public Art Concepts Made from Discarded Boards

For some, it seems like yesterday when retailers and restaurants throughout Manhattan boarded up their storefronts in anticipation of the demonstrations surrounding police brutality and the contentious presidential election. While pandemic challenges persist, New York has somewhat stabilized, even felt occasionally optimistic, since the turbulent summer and fall of 2020, and that’s partly due to the Plywood Protection Project, an initiative by Worthless Studios, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting artists’ fabrication needs and producing public art. Founder Neil Hamamoto, a conceptual artist himself who has a mechanical engineering degree from Stanford University and installations planned for Google’s new Pier 57 offices, got the idea driving around SoHo, where he saw wood on the streets ready for disposal. “It just sort of clicked that all these businesses were paying so much money to protect their windows, but what was going to happen to the material when they reopened?” he told The New York Times last spring. (A single plywood board had risen to more than $90, up from about $25.)
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Ribbon Cutting Marks Official Opening Of NYC’s Newest Pride Health Center In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new medical center is open for the LGBTQ community in the Bronx. It provides a variety of medical services for patients of all ages, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday. The Pride Health Center is officially open at Jacobi Medical Center. A rainbow ribbon-cutting marked the important moment for the borough’s LGBTQ community. “It’s a place just like any other place to make someone feel welcome, be seen, to know that, hey, we support them,” said Dr. Dina Romo, medical director. It’s a dedicated safe space where LGBTQ, transgender and gender non-conforming patients can access health care from specially trained...
BRONX, NY
Interior Design

Bright Architecture and Nook Brooklyn Collaborate on a Climbing Gym in Williamsburg

After a century of different uses, including as a soda factory and metal warehouse, the building at the corner of North 14th Street and Berry Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn had fallen into such disrepair it was being used for a dark, grimy backdrop in music videos and commercials. When Bright Architecture and Nook Studio were tasked with transforming it into VITAL Climbing Gym, a fitness space that also offers aerial silk, yoga, cycle, and other classes, they chose to embrace the building’s industrial past rather than covering it up. Century-old brick, plaster, and metal beams were left in their original condition, juxtaposed against brand-new colorful plywood-and-steel climbing walls. The contrast acknowledges the building’s history while announcing a vibrant new addition to the neighborhood.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumbo#Brooklyn Heights#Manhattan#Tech Forward Office#Interior Design Hof#Crown Heights
Interior Design

Claudia Wieser Debuts Public Art Installation at Brooklyn Bridge Park

The life and work of Claudia Wieser seems to revolve around words starting with the letter B. She’s based in Berlin. She apprenticed as a blacksmith at Bergmeister Kunstshmiede before earning her master’s in painting. Her pieces today, Modernist-inspired geometric constructions, reference Bauhaus architecture and design. And her debut public art installation is currently on view at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Called Rehearsal, it’s composed of five large-scale sculptures meant to be interacted with, as both a meeting place and a theatrical set recalling ancient Roman forums where people exchanged ideas. The structures range from 7 to 13 feet tall and are clad in over 1,500 clay tiles that Wieser hand-painted to echo the patterns of the neighborhood’s red-brick buildings and Belgian-block paving stones. “A strong influence was the music room from the 1931 Exhibition House by Mies van der Rohe, furnished with an all-over tile painting by Wassily Kandinsky,” she notes of her development as an artist. Select surfaces have different treatments: Some are fronted by polished stainless steel, which reflects visitors’ movement, while others host photographs of New York City taken either by Wieser during past trips or tourists in the 1980’s and ’90’s, along with images of historic sculptures. The artist has clearly brought her A game to DUMBO.
VISUAL ART
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

EideCom transformed into a tech startup to keep events business afloat

Since 2003, EideCom has brought in millions of dollars in revenue by producing flashy live events, such as the Minnesota Vikings' draft party. But when the Covid-19 pandemic halted these events, the Brooklyn Park-based company pivoted into becoming a technology startup by launching Second Stage, a software platform to pre-record events and host activities virtually, in addition to producing live events.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS New York

2 Young Girls Grabbed By Stranger Near East Village School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two young girls on their way to school were grabbed by a stranger in the East Village on Thursday morning. Police say around 8:30 a.m., a woman approached two 7-year-olds at Avenue B and East 12th Street, steps from their school. Witness Jacob Jones told CBS2 he saw the suspect with her arms around the kids. He says she let them go once the parents noticed. “That split second that they turned and talked to each other and the kids were behind them, when the lady came and, like, grabbed them,” he said. “She was huddled around trying to, like, force them in a way that the kids didn’t realize what was going on.” The girls were not hurt. Police say they are investigating and they’re still looking for the woman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

'An international destination': This tucked-away SF landmark has drawn crowds for 35 years

On a windy Saturday afternoon, dozens of San Franciscans perch on a small outcrop of rocks jutting into the bay. Stunt planes fly overhead, spiraling downward while spewing dizzying plumes of smoke. Every few minutes, a Blue Angel sonic booms through the sky. And underneath all the Fleet Week sights and sounds, the high tide rolls in, sending soft ocean tones through one of San Francisco’s oldest art installations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Interior Design

Sophisticated and Inviting Homes from Manhattan to Brooklyn

Re-a.d project: Two-bedroom penthouse. standout: Conceived as globe-trotting video director Loïc Maes’s aerie to recharge both creatively and physically, the apartment is tonal and textural, cohesive and uncluttered, with limewash or Moroccan tadelakt–finished walls, ample cove lighting, larch-oak millwork, and streamlined contemporary furnishings providing subtle dimensionality. Studio Nato. project: Four-bedroom...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Mayoral hopeful Eric Adams talks tough against NYC shoplifting spike

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams declared his administration “won’t be sitting back” amid a spike in shoplifting that has emboldened thieves stripping some store shelves bare. The Democrat running to be the city’s next mayor is hoping a pro-law enforcement attitude will be kryptonite to people like the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy