Survey shows vaccine deadlines effect on hospital staffing and operations
SEATTLE, Wash. – A survey taken in Washington State hospitals is showing increased levels of healthcare worker vaccination with an overall rate of 88% fully vaccinated. The deadline for healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated is Oct. 18. The majority of Washington health care workers are in compliance with the remaining 12% being a mix of partially vaccinated, exempt or choosing not to receive the vaccine.www.fox28spokane.com
Comments / 0