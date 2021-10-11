CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey shows vaccine deadlines effect on hospital staffing and operations

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. – A survey taken in Washington State hospitals is showing increased levels of healthcare worker vaccination with an overall rate of 88% fully vaccinated. The deadline for healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated is Oct. 18. The majority of Washington health care workers are in compliance with the remaining 12% being a mix of partially vaccinated, exempt or choosing not to receive the vaccine.

