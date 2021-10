The 2021 New York State General Election might be more important than some may think and there are at least 5 good reasons that you should plan to vote this year. This election year is turning out to be a pretty important one. In addition to all of the state, county, and local level offices, like Buffalo Mayor, that are up for election this year; there are a number of proposals to change the New York State Constitution that may mark some significant changes to laws and rules that have an impact on our lives.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO