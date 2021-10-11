CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

John Wayne Norwood

John Wayne Norwood, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Norwood was born April 13, 1950 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a retired car dealer who worked for Pete Mankins and Classic Auto Park during his career. John had a goofy and hilarious sense of humor and could always put a smile on your face. He enjoyed shooting his guns and riding his Harley across the country. But, the most important part of his life was spending time with his family and creating memories with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John lived life to the fullest.

