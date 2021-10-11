CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooks, TX

Guy “G.B.” Lamon

By TXK TODAY STAFF
 4 days ago

Guy “G.B.” Bennett Lamon, Jr., age 55 of Hooks, Texas, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence after a brief battle with cancer. Mr. Lamon was born February 6, 1966, in Atlanta, Texas. He was a crew leader for Bowie County Precinct 2. He was also a mechanic and a volunteer firefighter for the Liberty-Eylau Fire Department from 1985-2017. G.B. enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and he loved Nascar. He was a devoted Christian which gives his family peace during their tremendous loss.

Atlanta, TX
Obituaries
Texarkana, TX
Obituaries
#Nascar#Christian
