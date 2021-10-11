Homer Augustus Stovall, Jr.
Homer Augustus Stovall, Jr. age 96, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Stovall was born May 29, 1925, in Bright Star, Arkansas, and lived in Fouke most of his life. Mr. Stovall was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a member of Faith Chapel. Junior enjoyed spending time working in his garden and fishing. He was a gentle, friendly man who never met a stranger.txktoday.com
