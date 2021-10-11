CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Independent

Rock that crashed through roof on to sleeping woman’s bed could have been meteorite, she says

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02K7Qr_0cNt2SHm00

A woman in British Columbia, Canada , was allegedly woken up by a meteorite that landed on her bed while she was asleep.

Ruth Hamilton told a local news website that she was asleep when she heard a bang and crashing sound last week. She allegedly also felt debris strike her face.

She was at home and in her bed when the incident happened, and was frightened by the crash and bang, she told The Golden Star.

“I just jumped up and turned on the light, I couldn’t figure out what the heck had happened,” said Ms Hamilton.

She then looked around and found a small rock, which she told The Independent had been confirmed as a meteorite by experts at Canada’s Western University.

Ms Hamilton, who said she also now had a hole in her roof, called 911 and inquired with a nearby building works about blasting work, before concluding that it was a meteorite that hit her home.

A meteorite is a small rock that is the result of larger meteors from outer space breaking up on collision with the atmosphere. According to Canada’s Royal Astronomical Society, meteorites can be over 4.5m years old.

“We called the Canyon project to see if they were doing any blasting and they weren’t,” Ms Hamilton said of the building works, “but they did say they had seen a bright light in the sky that had exploded and caused some booms”.

Meteorites often create a bright light when breaking up in the Earth’s atmosphere because of the compression of gas, or friction, which causes the burning of the rock.

“I was shaking and scared when it happened,” Ms Hamilton added. “I thought someone had jumped in or it was a gun or something. It’s almost a relief when we realised it could only have fallen out of the sky.”

She continued by saying that she hoped her insurance company would pay for roof repairs, and that the incident had allowed her to appreciate living.

”The only other thing I can think of saying is life is precious and it could be gone at any moment even when you think you are safe and secure in your bed,” Ms Hamilton told the website.

“I hope I never ever take it for granted again”.

The Independent has approached Canada’s Space Agency and the astronomical society for comment on the incident.

Comments / 16

Jeff Garland
1d ago

she had an angel at her side on that one. the odds of this happening the way it did are so incredibly slim... you certainly have a better chance of becoming a millionaire from hitting the lottery. like WAAAAAY better chance. I want to know how it was moving that slow, and can't get over the fact the normally, that would've had some speed behind it, and this didn't. Not just that, but also didn't hit her head or close to it. I mean, I don't think it gets any closer to being touched by God himself no joke. so incredible in so many ways!

Reply
3
sagetree333
2d ago

some meteorites are worth a fortunethey at the institute should send her a check..

Reply
4
Related
AL.com

A meteorite landed beside a sleeping woman in Canada. In 1954, an Alabama woman wasn’t as lucky.

A woman in Canada was peacefully asleep when a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed right on her pillow, according to PennLive.com. Victoria News reports how Ruth Hamilton—who lives in a the town called Golden in the province of British Columbia—was catching some Zs on Oct. 4 while others in the area were captivated by a meteorite streaming through the night sky.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorites#Hope I#Canada#The Rock#The Golden Star#Western University
96krock.com

Meteorite Lands Inches Away From Sleeping Woman In Her Bed

A meteor crashed through a roof and landed right on a pillow beside a sleeping woman in British Columbia, and she lived to tell her story. The woman told Canada’s CBC News, “The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face. I jumped out of bed and turned on the lights. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911.”
SCIENCE
newscentermaine.com

'I'm just thankful to be alive' | Meteorite crash lands on woman's bed

WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman survived an extremely close call when a meteorite came crashing through her ceiling and landed on her bed. Ruth Hamilton told The Canadian Press she had been asleep for hours on the night of Oct. 3, when she woke up to the sound of her dog barking. Moments later, the Golden, British Columbia, resident said she heard what sounded like an explosion and felt debris all over her face.
ACCIDENTS
explore venango

Say What?!: Ontario Woman Wakes to Meteorite Landing on Her Pillow

BRITISH COLUMBIA – A British Columbia woman received an unusual rude awakening when a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed on her pillow. Ruth Hamilton said she was asleep at her Golden home when she became vaguely aware of her dog barking in the house. Read the full story...
SCIENCE
New York Post

Mom leaps 82 feet to her death in freak ‘rope free flying’ accident

A thrill-seeking mom of three plummeted 82 feet to her death after a communications mishap resulted in her leaping off a building without a properly secured “free-flying” cord, as captured in a gut-wrenching tourist video. “Despite the ongoing medical measures, the patient died,” a local health spokesperson told East2West news...
ACCIDENTS
I-Rock 93.5

The Loch Ness Monster Got Caught On Drone Footage

British outdoor enthusiast Richard Mavor was paddling through Loch Ness in Scotland for a charity canoe expedition, and might've accidentally caught drone footage showing the Loch Ness Monster is still out there. “The last thing I want to do is make a Nessie claim,” Mavor told New York Post. “I’m...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

LA residents says they can solve mystery of English speaking woman with amnesia found on Croatia beach

Two Los Angeles residents have said that they can solve the mystery of a woman found wrapped in a sheet on a Croatian beach asking for help in perfect English but who said she couldn’t remember her own name or how she got there.The woman was spotted by an unnamed couple on 12 September on Krk Island, who said she couldn’t possibly have made it onto the rocky shoreline on her own.Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the woman she saw in numerous media reports was Daniela Adamcova – an artisan at a company where Ms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Andrei Tapalaga

100 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Was Discovered Intact

Nodosaur armor skin that was discovered in 2011 / Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, AlbertaWikimedia Commons. Usually, when you read about an archeological discovery you expect to see the bones of a dinosaur, but not the intact corpse. What you see in the image above is a nodosaur fossil and the most pristine dinosaur fossil discovered to date. Within the very thick and petrified skin of the dinosaur are also all the bones intact. Paleontologists were sure that they will never see dinosaurs in such good conditions and yet this discovery came as the biggest surprise in the last 150 years of paleontology.
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy