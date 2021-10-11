The College of William & Mary Honors Gay Historian John Boswell; And Other News

LGBTQ Catholics and allies in Australia are questioning whether their participation will be welcome in the country’s plenary council that held its first assembly this month. To start, a bit of background. The Australian church is holding what is known as a plenary council. There are two different–and quite significant–aspects about a plenary council that make Australia worth watching. First, a plenary council’s participants include laity, as well as bishops, priests, and religious. Second, the decisions a plenary council makes are binding on Catholics once the Vatican approves of them. The first assembly took place October 3-10 after a multi-year consultation process with some 220,000 Catholics, and it will end in November 2022.

