The College of William & Mary Honors Gay Historian John Boswell; And Other News
Here are some items that you might find of interest:. 1) The College of William and Mary dedicated an academic building to historian John Boswell, the scholar behind a groundbreaking 1980 book which revealed parts of pre-modern Catholic history where there was greater tolerance for LGBTQ people. Boswell was an alum of the college. Katherine Rowe, William and Mary’s president, commented, “John Boswell transformed the intellectual landscape for LGBTQ+ scholars and profoundly changed our understanding of LGBTQ+ history.”www.newwaysministry.org
