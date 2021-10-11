CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rochester Credit Unions Lending a Hand for CU Forward Day in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 4 days ago
Employees from several credit unions in Rochester are joining in and volunteering their time Monday as a part of CU Forward Day. October 11th, 2021 might show up on your calendar as Indigenous Peoples (or Columbus) Day. But here in Minnesota, employees of credit unions across the state are marking CU Forward Day, a day dedicated to volunteering their time and lending a hand in communities throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

