Rochester Credit Unions Lending a Hand for CU Forward Day in Minnesota

It's not too often we hear about animals escaping a zoo, but one DID get loose from the Minnesota Zoo, and zoo officials are still searching for it. I have to admit that I was a bit surprised when I read the post on the Minnesota Zoo's Facebook page about how they were searching for an animal that had escaped their campus in Apple Valley. You might hear of animals escaping zoos elsewhere-- but it usually doesn't happen here, right?

