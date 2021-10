“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” ― L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables. It's cool, misty, and foggy this morning as I write this blog. It truly feels like fall even though the temperatures will climb higher later in the week. It makes me want to make a loaf of pumpkin sourdough bread and a warm pot of tea. I've been gathering all the wonderful new fall products at Trader Joe's Market and there are some really good ones. They have a Maple Butter that is simply slow whipped maple syrup and nothing else, and I can't wait to try this on my pumpkin bread. I've learned a lot about pumpkins throughout the years, and I think it's always important to know the benefits of everything you eat. Your body is always listening to the things your mind tells it, so load up on pumpkin and wisdom and enjoy the benefits and the fun of making this special pumpkin sourdough bread. Your body will thank you!

