CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha

Columbus Telegram
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man died in a crash over the weekend on Interstate 80 in southern Omaha, police said. The crash happened Saturday night when two vehicles collided on I-80 near 72nd Street, killing 65-year-old Kevin Lafferty, of Omaha, according to police. Investigators said Lafferty’s Jeep clipped the corner of a sport utility vehicle as both vehicles were exiting the interstate just before 8 p.m., causing both to go out of control.

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Traffic
Omaha, NE
Cars
Omaha, NE
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 80#Traffic Accident#Ap#Jeep#The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy