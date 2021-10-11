CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLCOA Fest To Open With ‘Between Two Worlds’, Pay Homage To Bertrand Tavernier

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REWmx_0cNszHpK00

Emmanuel Carrère’s Ouistreham ( Between Two Worlds ) has been set as the opening film of the 25th COLCOA French Film and Series Festival. The anniversary edition of the City of Lights, City of Angels fest kicks off on November 1 with the Juliette Binoche-starrer that opened Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes last July before winning the Audience Award at San Sebastian. Cohen Media Group releases in the U.S. in 2022.

COLCOA is running as a live week-long event taking place at the DGA Theater Complex from November 1-7. This year’s edition is dedicated to late filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier and will pay homage to him in the Classics section. The full program will include 55 films and series, as well as 19 shorts. Thirty of the films will compete for the COLCOA Cinema Awards and the COLCOA High School Screenings program will also return, welcoming 3,000 high school students from across Southern California.

Two films close the event on November 7. They are Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions , which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will be presented with Music Box Films; and Onoda, 10,000 Nights In The Jungle , written and directed by Arthur Harari. It opened the Un Certain Regard Competition in Cannes 2021. Each of the titles is a North American premiere. Also in the lineup are Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane from Julia Ducournau and Mélanie Laurent’s Netflix drama The Mad Women’s Ball .

Taylor Hackford, Board member of the Franco-American Cultural Fund and COLCOA Program Committee member, commented today, “Twenty five years is an achievement for a festival. This longevity can easily be explained by its non-stop growing popularity, and to the constant support from the FACF, which created COLCOA in 1997. But the main reason is because the festival has always been a unique place for French and American writers/directors to meet, debate and exchange ideas, which is the raison d’être of the Fund. This is also why this anniversary is naturally dedicated to someone who symbolized the friendship between our two communities: Bertrand Tavernier, who passed away last February.”

Noted Francois Truffart, Executive Producer and Artistic Director, COLCOA, “Contrary to what could have been expected after all these months of lockdown, this very eclectic and high-profile program reflects the amazing number of films actually produced in France during the last two years, with a majority of films from Cannes, Venice or Berlin shown for the first time in the U.S. and half of them presented before their release in France.”

Here’s the full list of features in addition to the above (click here for more info):

A TALE OF LOVE AND DESIRE, dir: Leyla Bouzid
ANOTHER WORLD, dir: Stéphane Brize
AUTHENTIK, dir: Audrey Estrougo
BLACK BOX, dir: Yann Gozlan
BYE BYE MORONS, dir: Albert Dupontel
EIFFEL, dir: Martin Bourboulon
FRENCH TECH, dir: Bruno Podalydès
GAGARINE, dirs: Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh
IBRAHIM, dir: Samir Guesmi
LOVE SONGS FOR TOUGH GUYS, dir: Samuel Benchetrit
LOVERS, dir: Nicole Garcia
MAGNETIC BEATS, dir: Vincent Maël Cardona
NIGHT RIDE, dir: Frederic Farucci
OLGA, dir: Elie Grappe
ROBUST, dir: Constance Meyer
THE BIG HIT, dir: Emmanuel Courcol
THE NIGHT DOCTOR, dir: Elie Wajeman
THE RESTLESS, dir: Joachim Lafosse
THE UNSOPHISTICATED LADY, dir: Anthonin Peretjatko
THE YOUNG LOVERS, dir: Carine Tardieu

Deadline

