COLCOA Fest To Open With ‘Between Two Worlds’, Pay Homage To Bertrand Tavernier

Emmanuel Carrère’s Ouistreham ( Between Two Worlds ) has been set as the opening film of the 25th COLCOA French Film and Series Festival. The anniversary edition of the City of Lights, City of Angels fest kicks off on November 1 with the Juliette Binoche-starrer that opened Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes last July before winning the Audience Award at San Sebastian. Cohen Media Group releases in the U.S. in 2022.

COLCOA is running as a live week-long event taking place at the DGA Theater Complex from November 1-7. This year’s edition is dedicated to late filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier and will pay homage to him in the Classics section. The full program will include 55 films and series, as well as 19 shorts. Thirty of the films will compete for the COLCOA Cinema Awards and the COLCOA High School Screenings program will also return, welcoming 3,000 high school students from across Southern California.

Two films close the event on November 7. They are Xavier Giannoli’s Lost Illusions , which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will be presented with Music Box Films; and Onoda, 10,000 Nights In The Jungle , written and directed by Arthur Harari. It opened the Un Certain Regard Competition in Cannes 2021. Each of the titles is a North American premiere. Also in the lineup are Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane from Julia Ducournau and Mélanie Laurent’s Netflix drama The Mad Women’s Ball .

Taylor Hackford, Board member of the Franco-American Cultural Fund and COLCOA Program Committee member, commented today, “Twenty five years is an achievement for a festival. This longevity can easily be explained by its non-stop growing popularity, and to the constant support from the FACF, which created COLCOA in 1997. But the main reason is because the festival has always been a unique place for French and American writers/directors to meet, debate and exchange ideas, which is the raison d’être of the Fund. This is also why this anniversary is naturally dedicated to someone who symbolized the friendship between our two communities: Bertrand Tavernier, who passed away last February.”

Noted Francois Truffart, Executive Producer and Artistic Director, COLCOA, “Contrary to what could have been expected after all these months of lockdown, this very eclectic and high-profile program reflects the amazing number of films actually produced in France during the last two years, with a majority of films from Cannes, Venice or Berlin shown for the first time in the U.S. and half of them presented before their release in France.”

Here’s the full list of features in addition to the above (click here for more info):

A TALE OF LOVE AND DESIRE, dir: Leyla Bouzid

ANOTHER WORLD, dir: Stéphane Brize

AUTHENTIK, dir: Audrey Estrougo

BLACK BOX, dir: Yann Gozlan

BYE BYE MORONS, dir: Albert Dupontel

EIFFEL, dir: Martin Bourboulon

FRENCH TECH, dir: Bruno Podalydès

GAGARINE, dirs: Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh

IBRAHIM, dir: Samir Guesmi

LOVE SONGS FOR TOUGH GUYS, dir: Samuel Benchetrit

LOVERS, dir: Nicole Garcia

MAGNETIC BEATS, dir: Vincent Maël Cardona

NIGHT RIDE, dir: Frederic Farucci

OLGA, dir: Elie Grappe

ROBUST, dir: Constance Meyer

THE BIG HIT, dir: Emmanuel Courcol

THE NIGHT DOCTOR, dir: Elie Wajeman

THE RESTLESS, dir: Joachim Lafosse

THE UNSOPHISTICATED LADY, dir: Anthonin Peretjatko

THE YOUNG LOVERS, dir: Carine Tardieu