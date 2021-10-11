CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Would You Like To Work With The U.S. Forest Service In Wyoming?

By Drew Kirby
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you live in Wyoming, you know how important the National Forests & Grasslands are to the state and there's a good chance that you would love to work with the Forest Service. Currently they are hiring, but you need to hurry if you'd like to apply for certain positions. Some the positions are temporary and some permanent offering great salaries and benefits. The jobs range from fire jobs, jobs for students and recent graduates and those with more specific training.

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open

Interstate 80 is now open in both directions across Wyoming. Due to gusting winds, the 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles. 1:18 P.M. UPDATE:. Both lanes of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne are back open. Due to rolling closure, the eastbound...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Drivers Among Worst in America, Report Says

While not as bad as our neighbors in Utah, Idaho, and Nebraska, Wyoming drivers are still among the worst in the country, according to a recently released annual report by QuoteWizard. QuoteWizard analyzed over two million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and...
TRAFFIC
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Storm Causes Closures On Interstates 25 and 80

UPDATE 7:35 a.m.: I-25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has now opened. A major winter storm that has rocked Wyoming is causing widespread closures on Interstates 80 and 25 in the Cowboy State, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation road and travel report. As of 5 a.m., Interstate...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
KOWB AM 1290

Southeast Wyomings Businesses With The Best Customer Service

When you're looking to do business with anyone, you always want to know, who does it the best. It's pretty obvious that no one wants to feel like they're being taken advantage of or have a bad experience when they're in an already stressful situation. I asked a couple of different followers of brands with Townsquare Media to find out, who is the best of the best in customer service.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#U S Forest Service#Us Forest Service#The Forest Service#Southwest#The Us Forest Service
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Travel Extremely Dangerous If Not Impossible

While the city of Cheyenne has mostly missed the brunt of a major winter storm that has hit Wyoming, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that travel has become "extremely dangerous to almost impossible" in many areas. The agency posted this statement at 5:30 a.m.:. Snow continues...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Blasted As Most Dangerous Place To Live In Wyoming

Leave it to social media to make absurd claims about safety. A TikToker did a video recently where he posed the question, "Is Cheyenne A Dangerous Place To Live". Of course, I clicked on it to see what this wackadoo had to say. I've been in the Capital city for nearly two years and have not had a moment here where I felt threatened or remotely uncomfortable.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Reports 39 More COVID Deaths as Hospitalizations Climb

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 39 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,041. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:. An adult Albany County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Updated Winter Storm Information Oct. 12

The latest report from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne will probably miss the brunt of the first major winter storm of the fall season. But Casper is under a winter storm warning, and Laramie could potentially see blizzard conditions. The agency posted this statement and...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Blizzard Warning Issued For Some Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for some areas of southeast Wyoming as a major winter storm continues to rock the Cowboy State. The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:. 1:40 AM October 13th Update - Converse, Niobrara, Goshen, and Platte...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Travel Planner For Incoming Winter Storm

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering a travel planner for those planning to hit the highways in southeast Wyoming during a winter storm that is expected to blast the area Tuesday and Wednesday. The agency posted the following statement and graphic on itS website on Monday...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Travel Impacts Likely on I-80 West of Cheyenne Early Next Week

Higher elevations of southeast Wyoming could see "significant snow" early next week, as the season's first major winter storm moves across the region. It's still too early to predict how much snow will fall in the mountains, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says travel on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne will likely be impacted.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Lummis Demands Federal Action To Ensure Cheyenne Air Service

Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis is calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to take steps to ensure commercial air service to Cheyenne. Lummis posted the following comments on her Facebook page on Tuesday:. ''Cheyenne is the only state capital in the country that doesn’t have commercial air service. This...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

What Is The Average Date For Cheyenne’s First Snowfall?

Cheyenne is in line to possibly get some snow next week when a cold front passes through Wyoming. But October 7--today--is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Did you...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
360
Followers
2K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy