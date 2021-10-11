Paul McCartney Contends Beatles Breakup Began with John Lennon
Paul McCartney touched on the Beatles’ breakup in a new interview and said John Lennon was the one to initiate the band’s legendary split. Sir Paul discussed the matter in an upcoming BBC Radio 4 interview that was previewed by The Guardian and will air on October 23. The U.K. outlet quoted McCartney saying, “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny coming in one day and saying ‘I’m leaving the group.'”myq105.com
