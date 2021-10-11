Advance Ticket Sales Now Available for Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS

Two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have come and gone in 2021 so far, and there is one more to go. "Eternals" is set to be the next — and 26th! — installment in the popular superhero franchise, yet meaningful representation all across the spectrum has somehow managed to elude the decision-makers at practically every turn. For those who didn't exactly count the bizarre instance of co-director Joe Russo's self-insert character in "Avengers: Endgame" as "meaningful" LGBTQ+ representation (and many, in fact, did not), "Eternals" has become the studio's next attempt to do right by a significant demographic that has been calling for studios to do better in this department. This latest TV spot for the superhero movie is light on new footage or surprising revelations, but it does at least show a glimpse of the franchise's first on-screen gay couple. Check out the footage below.

