CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Advance Ticket Sales Now Available for Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS

dapsmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS ahead of its November 5th arrival in theaters. Tickets can be purchased on Fandango to see this next Marvel Studios film on the big screen at Fandango.com/Eternals. Along with the news that ETERNALS tickets are available, a new featurette and...

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Cancels the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Series

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are fan-favorites who have embarked on all sorts of intergalactic adventures in both their own film franchise and two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
TV SERIES
/Film

New Eternals TV Spot Reveals Marvel Studios' First Gay Couple

Two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have come and gone in 2021 so far, and there is one more to go. "Eternals" is set to be the next — and 26th! — installment in the popular superhero franchise, yet meaningful representation all across the spectrum has somehow managed to elude the decision-makers at practically every turn. For those who didn't exactly count the bizarre instance of co-director Joe Russo's self-insert character in "Avengers: Endgame" as "meaningful" LGBTQ+ representation (and many, in fact, did not), "Eternals" has become the studio's next attempt to do right by a significant demographic that has been calling for studios to do better in this department. This latest TV spot for the superhero movie is light on new footage or surprising revelations, but it does at least show a glimpse of the franchise's first on-screen gay couple. Check out the footage below.
TV & VIDEOS
heroichollywood.com

‘Eternals’: Marvel Studios Confirms Timelines The Narrative Takes Place

Marvel Studios has confirmed the timelines in which Eternals takes place. Eternals is the newest film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and after a year-long delay given the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will finally be introduced to one of the most unique groups of characters that Marvel Studios has ever brought to the screen. The film, which was directed by Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao will explore some uncharted territory within the MCU.
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Marvel Studios Releases New Trailer for ‘Eternals’

Marvel Studios is the machine that never sleeps. With the What If series nearing a close, Marvel and Disney have their eye on the big screen with their next film, Eternals. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Angelina Jolie will join the film that will highlight immortal figures and their enemies. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao and is stated to include a “love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Chloé Zhao
flickprime.com

Ahead of ‘Eternals’ release on Diwali, Marvel Studios drops new promo; Watch

Marvel Studios has begun its part 4 in full swing and has deliberate back-to-back action-packed releases up till 2023. On Tuesday, MCU introduced the India launch date for a few of its much-anticipated films like Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2 and others. Meanwhile, MCU’s subsequent launch will probably be the star-studded superhero film Eternals. Ahead of the film’s launch, the studio dropped a brand new promo of the film.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Eternals Tickets on Sale with New Promos and Posters!

Today, it was announced in a new video that Marvel‘s Eternals tickets are on sale. In addition to the Eternals tickets, we have brand new posters from IMAX, Dolby Cinema and RealD, characters posters, as well as a new featurette and promos entitled “Return” and “Change.” You can get your tickets now at Fandango.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Eternals#Fandango Com Eternals#Marvel Studios Eternals#Ikaris#Ryan Firpo Kaz Firpo
heroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Teases Family Dynamic In ‘Eternals’ Featurette

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has teased the dysfunctional family dynamic in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. Eternals is set to debut later next month after a series of delays. The latest film from Marvel Studios transports audiences to both the beginning of the Earth, its earliest civilizations, and shows audiences the events after Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, Eternals features an all-star cast of heavyweights who star as the Eternals, an immortal race of aliens sent to Earth to protect its citizens from Deviants, their nefarious counterparts.
MOVIES
allears.net

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Funko Pop! Collection Now Available to Pre-Order

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. While 2020 might have been a quiet year for Marvel fans, 2021 has been big on new Marvel content!. Not only did Disney+ launch three new Marvel series (with...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
boxofficepro.com

Long Range Box Office Forecast: Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Marvel Studios’ third of four 2021 releases is just three weeks away, and it promises to kick off the holiday movie season in a big way. How might Eternals fare in its domestic box office run?. PROS:. As with every other Marvel film in this day and age, even unestablished...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy