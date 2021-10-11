Red Cross Blood Supply Lowest in Six Years

(Undated) – The American Red Cross continues to experience emergency blood and platelet shortages. According to the Red Cross, that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest “post-summer level” in at least six years. Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients this fall. Learn more at redcrossblood.org.