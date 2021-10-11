Storybolt to Boost Platform, Marketing with Funding
HAMMOND - A Hammond-based startup that focuses on equity and inclusion training says it plans to use a recently-secured funding round to further develop its platform and grow sales and marketing efforts. Storybolt last month closed on $1 million in seed funding that included the first investment from Ohio-based CareSource's Diversity & Social Impact Investment Fund. The startup has developed a platform that connects companies with a library of more than 4,000 short documentaries to create engagement and candid conversations with employees.www.insideindianabusiness.com
Comments / 0