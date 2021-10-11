Obituary: Frederick Weilminster of Stuttgart

Frederick Weilminster, 96, of Stuttgart passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health-Stuttgart. Mr. Weilminster was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Long Island, New York. He was a World War II Navy veteran retiring after 32 years of service to his country. He then worked for the State of California as an aquaduct operator. After relocating to Arkansas, he volunteered for 10 years on the USS Razorback. He was a member of US Submarine Veterans.