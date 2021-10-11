Castlevania Advance Collection Review

It’s hard to imagine, given the sheer ecstasy with which Ace Attorney fans responded to the news that both Great Ace Attorney games would release in the West, but neither of them are believed to have sold particularly well in Japan. Anyone can tell from the numerous reused assets and lack of anime cutscenes that the second game had a significantly smaller budget, no doubt a result of the first game’s sales. And it apparently sold even less than the first game too (thanks NintendoEverything). A sequel isn’t entirely necessary considering the story of Ryunosuke Naruhodo wrapped up cleanly with no lingering plot threads. But if there were any intentions to continue this sub-series, they were likely abandoned once the sales figures came in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO