CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China vows to include biodiversity in economic plans as UN talks begin

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUNMING, China (Reuters) -China will incorporate biodiversity protection in development plans in all regions and sectors, Vice Premier Han Zheng said on Monday at the opening of U.N. talks aimed at making progress on a global deal to halt mass extinction. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the U.N. Convention...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Key UN biodiversity summit to open in China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate issues after Washington's withdrawal from international commitments under the Trump administration. The online session that begins Monday afternoon -- setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting in April -- will see parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) working out the details of a new document that will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. Up for debate are the "30 by 30" plan to give 30 percent of lands and oceans protected status -- a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations, as well as a goal to stop creating plastic waste.
ADVOCACY
AFP

China pledges $233 million to global biodiversity fund

China on Tuesday pledged to inject $233 million into a new fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries during a key UN conservation summit, despite disagreements among major donors on the initiative. "China will take the lead in establishing the Kunming biodiversity fund with a capital contribution of 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) to support the cause of biodiversity conservation in developing countries," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a speech delivered via video link at the COP15 leaders' summit.
ADVOCACY
milwaukeesun.com

China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Friday issued a white paper to introduce the country's actions on biodiversity conservation and share its achievements in the sector. The white paper, titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China," said that China preserves biodiversity with creative and up-to-date measures, forming a...
SCIENCE
batonrougenews.net

China's Kunming ready to host key UN biodiversity meeting

KUNMING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Preparations are in the final stage in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming for a UN meeting on biodiversity. The first part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is set to kick off in Kunming on Oct. 11. The meeting will review the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework" to draw a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the future.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.The first crew who served a 90-day mission aboard the main Tianhe core module...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

China says protecting nature a ‘priority’ ahead of U.N. biodiversity talks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will make the protection of nature a priority and crack down on damage to habitats, the government said in a policy paper days before it hosts talks aimed at drawing up a new global biodiversity treaty. China has acknowledged that decades of industrial development and rapid...
CHINA
capitalpress.com

Trade rep plans new talks with China, but will keep tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a think tank event Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced her long-anticipated plans for what trade with China will look like under the Biden administration. The bottom line: The U.S. will continue its combative economic relationship with China, countering that nation’s economic threats with trade...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Biodiversity#Southwest China#Reuters#U N#Asian
newschain

China creates fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries

China has pledged 230 million US dollars (£169 million) to establish a fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries. President Xi Jinping, speaking via video to a UN conference in the Chinese city of Kunming, called on other countries to contribute to the Kunming Biodiversity Fund. The week-long meeting marks...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's "Gen Z" at forefront of biodiversity protection

KUNMING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- For many post-1990s and post-2000s in China, playing with smartphones has become as natural as breathing or drinking water. But for 27-year-old Li Ruxue, who patrolled a forest for nearly a week, isolation from the outside world became normal for the conservationist. "If I suddenly...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

COP15 successful, China takes lead in biodiversity, says UN official

GENEVA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in Kunming, China, was "very successful and met all the expectations," said a CBD executive official. "The fact that we were able to hold the COP after postponement of...
CHINA
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

Asian deer's comeback marks rare China conservation success

An Asian deer's comeback from the brink of extinction marks a rare success for China's conservation efforts, which have long faced criticism for focusing on only a handful of flagship species. While the country has made significant strides in protecting its best-known species, such as giant pandas and elephants, critics say it has done far worse in safeguarding many other creatures.
PETS
AFP

China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions, its longest crewed mission to date. The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon. The country has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a look at China's space programme, and where it is headed:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Microsoft Pulls LinkedIn From China as News Industry Crackdown Rattles Social Media

Tech giant Microsoft has withdrawn its LinkedIn professional social media service from mainland China, citing the difficulties of compliance in the Middle Kingdom. The move marks the withdrawal of the last major western social media operation in China, where the Communist government is simultaneously pushing back against tech firms, private capital and western influence. The Chinese government is in the process of pushing tech firms out of the news business, even in seemingly uncontroversial areas as sports. “We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China,” LinkedIn explained on its corporate blog. “Given this, we’ve made the...
INTERNET
UN News Centre

UN Biodiversity Conference - Part One

This first part of COP15 will include the opening of the Meetings and will address agenda items that have been identified as essential for the continuation of the operations of the Convention and the Protocols by the Bureau. This will include meetings about administrative matters and technical issues related to CBD programmes. There will also be a high-level segment on 12 and 13 October 2021.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

COP15: What you need to know about the UN's biodiversity summit

COP26, the major U.N. climate summit that is scheduled for November in Glasgow has captured the world's attention. COP15 is another Convention of the Parties starting a month before. COP15 is a two-part U.N. biodiversity summit that will kick off in October online and finish next May in Kunming, China.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy