BlackMilk Clothing Unveils Zelda-Themed Clothing Line, Releases October 11th
Earlier this month, Australian clothing outlet BlackMilk teased a Zelda-themed collaboration with Nintendo, which was subsequently revealed to be a collection of apparel based on the iconic franchise. With the October 11th release almost upon us, BlackMilk has unveiled the full selection of fashionable finery that will soon be available. Take a look at these gorgeous pieces that span a wide range of fan-favorite titles from The Legend of Zelda.www.zeldadungeon.net
