CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

BlackMilk Clothing Unveils Zelda-Themed Clothing Line, Releases October 11th

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Australian clothing outlet BlackMilk teased a Zelda-themed collaboration with Nintendo, which was subsequently revealed to be a collection of apparel based on the iconic franchise. With the October 11th release almost upon us, BlackMilk has unveiled the full selection of fashionable finery that will soon be available. Take a look at these gorgeous pieces that span a wide range of fan-favorite titles from The Legend of Zelda.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
vooks.net

BlackMilk is back with more Nintendo gear, this time The Legend of Zelda

Local clothing company BlackMilk has tackled Super Mario, then Pokémon not once, but twice and now they’ve got the next Nintendo property in their sites. Early next week, BlackMilk will have a range of clothing from The Legend of Zelda. So far, we’ve only got a look at one outfit,...
APPAREL
edm.com

Tomorrowland's Newest Demographic: Elementary Schools? Festival Unveils Clothing Line for Kids

Ah, to be young again—remember your early days of raving? We've all been there: bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and fueled solely by ambition. Taking this youthful ethos to heart is Tomorrowland's latest clothing collection, designed specifically for the tiniest, most innocent of humans. Baby ravers and babies of ravers—not you, ABGs—are about to be dressed to the nines.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Princess Zelda#Australian#Time#Hylian
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Squid Game releasing new clothing line – how to buy

Netflix's massive global hit Squid Game is celebrating its success with its own clothing line. The survival drama is on track to become one of the biggest original series ever produced by the streaming service following its launch last month. Hwang Dong-hyuk's series shocked viewers with its brutality as they...
APPAREL
zeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Fan-Designed Manual For Skyward Sword HD Available on Etsy

One of the biggest casualties of modern gaming trends is the phasing out of physical instruction manuals. With an increased focus on digital releases and a reliance on online guides, many companies have stopped including physical manuals for their games. Instead of unique instructional booklets, companies are opting for digital manuals that players can open from a game menu. For many longtime video game fans who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, the end of print manuals has been a disappointment, but many fans and artists are filling the void created by the lack of physical manuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda clothes collection is live now

An expansive BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda clothes collection is live now for purchases at the BlackMilk website. The Australian fashion company ships worldwide, so go as wild as your finances will allow! Per its banner, the BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda collection pulls from Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild for its clothes. (So basically the 2D and handheld games can drop dead.) The clothing line includes various shirts, dresses, jackets, shorts, leggings, pants, a hoodie, and even a Zelda robe.
APPAREL
zeldauniverse.net

Fashion retailer BlackMilk reveal Zelda collection in full

Australian online womenswear brand BlackMilk has finally unveiled the rest of its Legend of Zelda collection — which we first reported last week — and it is stunning. Featuring a range of official graphics and patterns inspired by Zelda, this collection draws inspiration from six Legend of Zelda games. The pieces are really varied in style and textile. There’s everything from bomber jackets, to maxi skirts, to overalls, cargo pants, and tea dresses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Apparel
zeldadungeon.net

Hyrule Compendium: Ocarina of Time And Majora’s Mask Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Mases and Gooey are back with another episode of the Hyrule Compendium! Join our hosts as they discuss the introduction of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask to Nintendo Switch Online. The question they seek to answer today is: Do the Nintendo 64 versions of these two popular Zelda games still hold up today? Since the matter of how well a game holds up falls in the realm of personal preference, the issue is multifaceted.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

My Nintendo Offering Double Gold Points For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Purchases Through October 24th

With Sora revealed as the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the game finally has a completed roster of combatants. This presents a perfect opportunity for players to introduce themselves to the game or expand their experience with a Fighters Pass or two. Nintendo seems to be incentivizing this through their My Nintendo program. Through October 24th, all digital purchases of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and select DLC will reward twice as many Gold Points.
VIDEO GAMES
KUTV

New magical clothing line perfect for Harry Potter fans

KUTV — Calling all Potterheads!. This October, Lulu and Roo Clothing are releasing a cute new Harry Potter clothing collection!. Co-founders and Sydney and Jori joined Fresh Living with a sneak peek at this magical collection. Lulu and Roo specialize in mix and match children's clothing with unique styles and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
zeldadungeon.net

Lofi Remix Album Chilltendo II to Release October 22nd, Feature Zelda Tracks

The Legend of Zelda is well known for its iconic music. Not only does it compliment the gameplay experience, but series soundtracks are often great for independent listening. The franchise’s plethora of instantly recognizable, catchy tunes are perfectly suited to serve as the backing tracks to studying, working, or simply relaxing. Many artists have used these memorable pieces as the inspiration for lofi remixes to fulfill this very role. Another new collection of lofi Nintendo music is on the horizon, with German musician Jokabi’s Chilltendo II releasing on October 22nd.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Release Date, Pricing Info Revealed

This morning, Nintendo revealed details about the “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack” which includes access to a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, including Ocarina of Time, as well as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise DLC. The Expansion Pack membership will launch on October 25th, 2021 and cost $49.99 USD a year (a $30 USD increase over the standard membership) or $79.99 USD for a family membership (a $45 USD increase over the standard family membership).
VIDEO GAMES
moneysavingmom.com

Adventure Baby Clothing Sale!

Zulily is running a big sale on adventure-themed baby clothing right now, and there are SO many adorable choices!! (There are three pages of fun stuff to choose from!) Prices start at just $6.99 for these unique pieces. They sent us a few items for the babies and I’m so...
APPAREL
romper.com

Meet Senna Case, Chantelle Paige-Mulligan's New Gender Neutral Clothing Line

Gender neutral clothes are cute and practical, but they have a tendency to be so, well, neutral, when it comes to their colorways. And while gray and tan have their place, sometimes kids (and adults) want to wear something fun and vivid. New gender-neutral clothing line, Senna Case, which launched Oct. 6, is here to put the color into cozy. Founded by Chantelle Paige-Mulligan, a Bay Area-based singer/songwriter (who happens to have nearly 3.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined), the line features unisex apparel sets (hoodies and joggers) for kids and adults, plus a reversible set for kids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
zeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 312: Lurker in the Dark

Hey there, all you Zelda fans! Are you ready for the first Zelda Dungeon Caption Contest of October?! As is tradition, all of the contest images this month will feature spooky, scary, or mysterious happenings from the Zelda series. And while this week’s image surely fits that criteria, it is also topical with the recent announcement that Ocarina of Time and other Nintendo 64 titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Should Breath of the Wild be a Trilogy?

To me, Breath of the Wild was a complete testament to The Legend of Zelda series. With its massive and intricate world, intriguing story, unforgettable characters, and fresh, yet familiar take on the series, I felt like I was 7 years old again, playing through Ocarina of Time when I played it for the first time. This incarnation of our beloved Link and Zelda have gained so much love from fans (myself included) due to their unique design and character development, so I was absolutely thrilled to know that their story isn’t quite finished yet! Breath of the Wild left me feeling satisfied (a tear or two may have been shed at the end) but also wanting so much more when the camera panned over the field of blooming Silent Princesses during the last scene.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Trial of the Art: Taking on Linktober 2021!

2018 was the first time I heard about Linktober. At the time it had been a few years since I did any artwork, and I was planning to start doing more art anyway, so I took the challenge. When I began doing the prompts, I had a free schedule in the evenings of the work week, so I could count on coming home after my shifts and having the time to draw. That changed around the second week of October. My shifts turned into me frequently working overtime, and by the time I would come home, I barely had time to eat dinner before going to bed at a reasonable time to do the grind all over again. It was exhausting, so I would put off the Linktober prompts until I had days off. I would speed draw the prompts in my off time to try getting caught up. I successfully completed all the prompts that year, but the overall result was pieces with mixed quality. Some were acceptable, others were, frankly, stinkers.
DESIGN
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Clothing Boutique

May’s Place (4180 Manchester Avenue; 314-659-8745) is a “slow-fashion headquarters.” The boutique is curated with vintage pieces, making your outfit of the day both ethical and fashionable. May’s Place also partners with other sustainable brands for pop-ups in its shop. And in addition to promoting sustainability, the store regularly gives back to the community and hosts a variety of donation events. Shop online or in the two-story market in the Grove — whichever suits your fancy. May’s Place offers finds for all kinds of people and even has a few items for your home if you’re in the market for a new piece. Whatever the case may be, shopping at May’s Place lets you have the boutique experience while getting something unique for your closet. And to us, that’s a win. —Jenna Jones.
APPAREL
zeldadungeon.net

Play Breath of the Wild in Arabic with this New Mod

Arabic-speaking players may lack official support to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in their language, but thanks to a new mod, that may no longer be a problem. Thanks to a team of dedicated translators and modders calling themselves Eternal Dream Arabization, there is now a complete Arabic translation of all the text in the game, including the logo itself. Additionally, as Arabic runs from right to left, the team had to reverse the flow of the text from its standard left to right.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy