BlackMilk Clothing Unveils Zelda-Themed Clothing Line, Releases October 11th

2018 was the first time I heard about Linktober. At the time it had been a few years since I did any artwork, and I was planning to start doing more art anyway, so I took the challenge. When I began doing the prompts, I had a free schedule in the evenings of the work week, so I could count on coming home after my shifts and having the time to draw. That changed around the second week of October. My shifts turned into me frequently working overtime, and by the time I would come home, I barely had time to eat dinner before going to bed at a reasonable time to do the grind all over again. It was exhausting, so I would put off the Linktober prompts until I had days off. I would speed draw the prompts in my off time to try getting caught up. I successfully completed all the prompts that year, but the overall result was pieces with mixed quality. Some were acceptable, others were, frankly, stinkers.

