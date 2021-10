If you're a little bored of Hearthstone's usual card shenanigans, Blizzard are releasing a new game mode that turns the CCG into a roguelike-ish RPG. Named Mercenaries, players will be able to gather Hearthstone characters then send them off into combat to collect bounties. Like Battlegrounds, you won't use your collection of cards for this, you'll have to gather a party as you venture on. It comes out later today, and will be free-to-play.

