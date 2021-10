Some of the strongest meta offlaners who we think might feature at The International 10. Valve has changed the meta well with the 7.30 update. The other smaller yet extremely important updates which followed the vast patch also balanced and tuned the meta. As Dota 2’s biggest tournament closes in, we have seen many professional players leaning towards specific heroes in the patch. The same is true for the offlane. Let’s have a closer look at three offlane heroes which we could see on the stage at TI 10. Or, these heroes will either get picked or banned a lot depending on the games. Either way, they're sure to be popular.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO