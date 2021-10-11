Castlevania Advance Collection Video Review
In the video above Nick breaks down why he loved Castlevania Advance Collection and why it's one of the best bangs for your buck values available at the moment. The game includes three titles from the Game Boy Advance; Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and the SNES classic, Dracula X. It also features a ton of extras such as an art gallery, music player, encyclopedia, ROM switching, and quality of life options such as save states, and the ability to rewind time.techraptor.net
