CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Castlevania Advance Collection Video Review

By Nick Maillet
techraptor.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the video above Nick breaks down why he loved Castlevania Advance Collection and why it's one of the best bangs for your buck values available at the moment. The game includes three titles from the Game Boy Advance; Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and the SNES classic, Dracula X. It also features a ton of extras such as an art gallery, music player, encyclopedia, ROM switching, and quality of life options such as save states, and the ability to rewind time.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

Epiphone USA Collection E230TD Casino review

The classic hollowbody electric that helped make the 60s swing remains every bit as relevant and thrilling today, with a range of superb blues, jazz and rock ’n’ roll tones, and a great neck. Epiphone USA Collection E230TD Casino: What is it?. The Epiphone Casino was an icon of the...
ELECTRONICS
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – One Dark Night (MVD Rewind Collection)

Director – Tom McLoughlin (Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Freddy’s Nightmares) Starring – Meg Tilly (Psycho II, Body Snatchers), Melissa Newman (RoboTech, The Undefeated), and Robin Evans (Rage of Honor, Fire in the Night) Release Date – 1982. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release – 4/5. I’m an active...
MOVIES
IGN

Astria Ascending Video Review

Astria Ascending reviewed by Cameron Hawkins on PC, also available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. This side-scrolling, turn-based JRPG from a team of Final Fantasy veterans attracts you with its art, keeps you interested with its combat, but may lose you entirely due to its bland story full of annoying difficulty spikes.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Alan Wake Remastered Video Review

Alan Wake finally got a remaster after almost a decade. In the video review above we briefly dive into how Alan Wake Remastered not only holds up to today's standards but what makes this remaster worth checking out over the original. review here, and when you're done there be sure...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Art Museum#Xbox One#Snes#Steam
SuperHeroHype

Toy Review: Marvel Legends The Infinity Saga Collection, Part One

Toy Review: Marvel Legends The Infinity Saga Collection, Part One. With the success of the MCU tenth anniversary and Marvel Comics 80th anniversary lines at delivering previously unmade movie characters, Hasbro has kept it up with The Infinity Saga Marvel Legends. Like the previous deluxe boxed figures, it consists of ten items with premium deco and accessories, at the upsale price of $26.49 per regular-sized figure, plus some oversized items costing more. Presumably they will find a way to brand even more if this works out, as it’s bringing some real fan-favorites to the table.
SHOPPING
Nintendo World Report

ExZeus: The Complete Collection (Switch) Review

If I had a nickle for every time aliens invaded Earth and we fought them off with rail-shooting robots I'd have two nickles, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice. ExZeus: The Complete Collection is a package of two arcade style rail-shooters. The first game, ExZeus,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Far Cry 6 Video Review

Far Cry 6 reviewed by Jon Ryan on Xbox Series X. Also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Far Cry 6 is some of the most fun I've had with this series in nearly a decade. Its cast delivers strong performances across an enjoyable story, even if it's also a fairly predictable one that doesn't always land the bigger swings it tries to take. And despite some faltering new inventory mechanics and a handful of bizarre design choices, its creative weaponry and more diverse crew of enemy types means capturing an outpost, ransacking a convoy, or even just taking a ride with a buddy has never felt better.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Warhammer 40K Black Templars Army Set Preview

If you like your heretics, aliens, and witches purged and burnt, then the latest Space Marine chapter to get their codex for 9th Edition Warhammer 40,000 might be for you. The Black Templars are a successor chapter of Space Marines, meaning that their line comes from one of the first founding chapters, in this case, the Imperial Fists. The Black Templars are on an eternal crusade to put the Emperor's enemies, of which there are many, to the sword and they enter Warhammer 40,000 9th Edition with a brand new boxed set. In this article, we'll take a look at what the army set contains and the new Black Templars Codex Supplement.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
techraptor.net

TechRaptor Podcoast - Twitch Hack, OLED Switch, Sora in Smash

Twitch had its source code and much more leaked, prompting a discussion on the issues with Twitch as a platform; the greatest character to ever be made, Sora, is finally in Smash; and Turtle Rock Studios is making some weird decisions with Back 4 Blood’s singleplayer. We also talk about...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Space Invaders Invincible Collection Review

It has been 43 years in the making and one of the world’s most iconic arcade games that first featured a narrative (mostly racing and shooting back in the day – it was simpler times) has made it to the Switch in nearly every form. Space Invaders Invincible Collection takes a kind tour through the many iterations of its type, and I must tell you that it may have aged a bit, but it’s still frustrating as shit to play. But in a fun frustrating sort of fashion.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight Review

The Feywild is an interesting place. Filled with all kinds of odd fairytale creatures, locations that don't adhere to the rules of the rest of the mortal plane, and even interesting rules for magic. If you're used to adventure in one of the common story settings like the Forgotten Realms then The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and its weird offerings might be just the level of spice you need to shake up your D&D. But remember DM's eyes only!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
techraptor.net

DokeV Gameplay Footage Reveals More Movement Abilities

A new batch of DokeV gameplay footage shown to Korean media has revealed some new gameplay footage for Pearl Abyss' upcoming action-adventure game. DokeV has been in development for a little while now, but it most recently picked up steam in the West when it was featured as one of the many trailers shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021. The game immediately drew comparisons to Pokemon. (Hopefully, it will be free of some of the annoyances that plagued the franchise.)
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Resident Evil Board Game Returns to Spencer Mansion

The world of tabletop games is getting yet another descent into facing the undead. Specifically, Steamforged Games have announced a Resident Evil board game. As it stands right now, Steamforged Games' official page doesn't have much information about this announcement. They have announced that the board game will be an adaptation of the first Resident Evil, where agents of the special ops team STARS explore the mysterious Spencer Mansion and uncover its horrible secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Nintendo Won't Force Europeans to Play Inferior PAL Nintendo 64 Titles

Nintendo's official European Twitter account, Nintendo of Europe, has just announced that all Nintendo 64 games that are included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be playable in the 60Hz English language versions. There will also be games includes that will be able to be played in their original European PAL versions if you really want that European dose of nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Avowed Leak Reportedly Reveals Gameplay Details, Development Progress

A new Avowed leak has reportedly revealed gameplay details about Obsidian's next fantasy RPG -- and it looks like The Elder Scrolls might be getting some serious competition. Avowed was first revealed as one of many new games during last year's Xbox Games Show, one of the many components of Geoff Keighley's ambitious Summer Games Fest. The game was conspicuously absent from the Summer Games Fest 2021 while development continued apace. Now, a new leak has revealed some rather interesting details about this upcoming Obsidian RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Fallout 3 Update Finally Removes Games For Windows Live

A new update for Fallout 3 finally removes Games For Windows Live from the game, removing one of the more annoying obstacles for getting this classic FPSRPG running on modern PCs. We may visit Washington D.C. once again in Fallout 76, but the best (and first) way to do that...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Back 4 Blood Unlock All Cleaners Guide

Back 4 Blood is out for the general public today. This co-op zombie shooter, another game attempting to fill the role of spiritual successor to Valve's Left 4 Dead Series, has players taking on the roles of a number of "Cleaners" and making their way through different acts. Along the way you'll pick up new weapons, fight a variety of different special zombies, and try to survive the apocalypse. What might surprise you when you begin the game is that only four of the games eight Cleaners are available to you. In this Back 4 Blood Unlock All Cleaners Guide we'll not only go over how to get the four locked Cleaners, but we'll also talk about each Cleaners ability and which will be most helpful at the Nightmare difficulty mode.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

EA Pulls Crysis, Command & Conquer 4 from Steam

Electronic Arts has removed the original Crysis from Steam along with Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight, the latter of which was one of the worst-rated games on Steam. Fans of both Crysis and Command & Conquer have a lot to be thankful for these days: a remaster of the original Crysis trilogy is launching in a few short days and a remaster of the original Command & Conquer games launched last year, two years after it was first revealed to the world. Unfortunately, we just lost access to some of the older games in both of these franchises today.
VIDEO GAMES
guitar.com

The Big Review: Gibson Generation Collection G-45 & G-00

Like all good stories, the tale of Gibson’s new line of hand-built acoustics begins with the chance discovery of an ancient artefact. From the company archive – which we imagine is something like the enormous warehouse in which the Ark Of The Covenant is entombed at the end of the first Indiana Jones movie – a long-forgotten 1964 blueprint was recently unearthed depicting a model that never went into production named the Modern J-45. This deeply weird take on Gibson’s iconic slope-shouldered design incorporated both an archtop bridge and tailpiece and, in lieu of a soundhole in the top of the guitar, a large circular soundport in the lower side.
SCIENCE
techraptor.net

Saints Row Cars and Combat Explored in New Video

A new video showcases Saints Row cars, combat, and car combat in a pre-release version of the game -- and it certainly looks like this new open-world game will live up to the spirit of Volition's open-world franchise. This year's Gamescom Opening Night Live has a lot of surprises and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy