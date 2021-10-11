Castlevania Advance Collection Video Review

Back 4 Blood is out for the general public today. This co-op zombie shooter, another game attempting to fill the role of spiritual successor to Valve's Left 4 Dead Series, has players taking on the roles of a number of "Cleaners" and making their way through different acts. Along the way you'll pick up new weapons, fight a variety of different special zombies, and try to survive the apocalypse. What might surprise you when you begin the game is that only four of the games eight Cleaners are available to you. In this Back 4 Blood Unlock All Cleaners Guide we'll not only go over how to get the four locked Cleaners, but we'll also talk about each Cleaners ability and which will be most helpful at the Nightmare difficulty mode.

