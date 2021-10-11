Bistro serves affordable comfort food
The Bistro, a student-run eatery located in the Culinary Arts building, focuses on providing a culinary experience with the theme of “by students, for students.”. The Bistro is operated by culinary arts students as a part of the Culinary Arts Practicum course. According to Chef David Miller, a BJU faculty member in the culinary arts department, the Bistro serves as a simulation of an à la carte restaurant in order to give students experience working in that type of environment.www.collegianonline.com
