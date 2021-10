Natalie Shirley, a true Southerner and lover of home-cooked Southern meals, started her full-time employment at Bob Jones University this semester. Unlike many of the BJU faculty, Shirley did not attend BJU as a student. She found out about the teaching opportunity at BJU through Bob Jones Academy, which all of her children attend. The school nurse, Sue Biddle, introduced Shirley to some of the people who work in the nursing department at BJU.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO