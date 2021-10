Spencer Rattler remains the hottest commodity in college football. The same can't be said of the Oklahoma quarterback while he is actually playing college football. That's a proper summary of the name, image and likeness crossroads that Oklahoma, the NCAA and Rattler face with the Sooners quarterback job up for grabs this week. Rattler is the most marketable player in the sport, based to his social media status, despite being pulled from the Texas game for the second straight year and having his QB1 status put in question.

