In an email sent to faculty and staff members Sept. 29, the Board of Regents requested, in essence, that faculty keep silent about various concerns so enrollment would not drop once again. Their hope seems to be for an influx of new students and revenue to absolve the massive deficit and any qualms current faculty and students feel concerning the budget; of course, many of these hypothetical new students won’t consider SFA as a university if they see a faculty member portraying the Board negatively on social media.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO