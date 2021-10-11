Dolphins drop to 1-4, worst point differential in league

Absolutely soul-crushing. Like an energy vampire came into my house and sucked all the positive vibes I had left in me. That’s how I have felt since yesterday and waking up today I hoped I’d feel different but sadly I don’t. From around the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins embarrassing loss to the Colts, I have felt that feeling that I haven’t felt in three years and that is a combination of hopelessness and despair. Yes, I’m being a bit dramatic here and life will go on but my sport’s life is in shambles and I have no idea when it won’t be again.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO