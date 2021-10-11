CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins drop to 1-4, worst point differential in league

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins lost - again - this weekend, dropping them to 1-4 on the season and turning a year of expectations into one of questions and frustration. While there is still a lot of football to be played this year, the Dolphins have dug themselves into a deep hole and have yet to stop digging. Miami has been outscored by 75 points this year, the worst point differential in the league as of Monday, a full 16 points worse than the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars’ negative 59-points differential.

The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 Colts to watch vs. Dolphins in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are one of the five winless teams across the league and will be looking to end that streak when they visit the Miami Dolphins (1-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Week 4 matchup is a big one for both teams. The Colts are looking...
NFL
Yardbarker

Final NFL Week 4 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Maybe the Miami Dolphins, or at least their fans, should have warned the Jacksonville Jaguars that hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach wasn't going to work. But what's going on in Jacksonville these days is making Nick Saban's tenure in Miami look glorious by comparison. The Dolphins will face...
NFL
audacy.com

The League That Never Sleeps: Save Us Dolphins

After another gut wrenching loss by the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night, all the focus is now on the Miami Dolphins to save the football weekend. The Dolphins have a very winnable home game against the winless Colts. Indy is also dealing with a ton of injuries heading into Sunday's game. Check out our weekly series "The League That Never Sleeps" above and you can listen to the game live here on WQAM with pregame coverage beginning at 9:00 A.M.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins 2021 Week 4 Report Card

The Miami Dolphins suffered their third consecutive loss Sunday when they dropped a 27-17 decision against the Indianapolis Colts in a game that probably wasn't as close as the final score might suggest. Here's the weekly breakdown on how each position group performed:. Quarterbacks. There unfortunately were too many similarities...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Week 4 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-3 on the season with a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Brennan Scarlett's offside penalty. Yes, a lot happened after Scarlett's penalty gave the Colts a free first...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 4 Dolphins Challenge

Think you know the Miami Dolphins well? Already have this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Dolphins Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
NFL
chatsports.com

Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 4 @Dolphins

This was Reich’s best-called game this season, as I really struggled to find any clear mistakes from him and the coaching staff. Let’s just hope he can keep it up against tougher opponents and not fall back on the same mistakes that are a big reason why the Colts are 1-3.
NFL
FanSided

Top 3 worst things to come out of the Miami Dolphins loss to the Colts

Absolutely soul-crushing. Like an energy vampire came into my house and sucked all the positive vibes I had left in me. That’s how I have felt since yesterday and waking up today I hoped I’d feel different but sadly I don’t. From around the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins embarrassing loss to the Colts, I have felt that feeling that I haven’t felt in three years and that is a combination of hopelessness and despair. Yes, I’m being a bit dramatic here and life will go on but my sport’s life is in shambles and I have no idea when it won’t be again.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Colts

The Miami Dolphins aim to bounce back after losing two games in a row. They face the Indianapolis Colts in what should be a heated contest. With both teams struggling, this is an important game for each franchise. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Dolphins Week 4 prediction.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Sink to 1-3

Editor’s Note: DolphinsTalk is partnering with our good friends over at PickUp to give away CROSSNETs ($150 value) to 5 lucky winners. All you have to do is make your pick on the PickUp prop in this article and follow the steps to verify your pick for a chance to win.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Inside the Numbers: Colts at Dolphins - Week 4

After a tough loss at home, we dive inside the numbers of our game versus the Colts, presented by BDO. Blake Ferguson recovered a muffed punt from Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines early in the first quarter, extending Miami's takeaway streak to 26 games, the longest active mark in the NFL. The streak is the third longest in Dolphins history and longest since a 42-game streak from Dec. 5, 1982 to Oct. 6, 1985.
NFL
The Game Haus

Miami Dolphins Week 4 Recap: Indianapolis Colts

The Dolphins lost another game this past weekend as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. This has been their third straight loss since winning their first game against the New England Patriots. Jacoby Brissett got the start during this game as Tua Tagovailoa is still out with a rib injury. According to ESPN, the Dolphins starting quarterback is expected to return on October 17th against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This article will recap the Miami Dolphins Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Throws 5 TDs as Bucs Improve to 4-1 with Win over Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on track. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams and just getting past the New England Patriots in the previous two games, Tampa Bay defeated the Miami Dolphins 45-17 in Sunday's showdown at Raymond James Stadium. Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette led...
NFL
bucsnation.com

Best and Worst from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Over Miami Dolphins

There seems to be a cosmic cloud hanging over the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One determined to rain on the team’s 2022 boat parade before they even get a chance at having it. Week 1, the Buccaneers lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to injury. Following Week 2, it was discovered outside...
NFL
audacy.com

La Confora: Dolphins Among Worst in NFL

Jason La Confora became the latest guest on The Joe Rose Show to go scorched earth on the Miami Dolphins and their abysmal start to the season. Now with Tua Tagovailoa set to return will Miami have a chance to turn things around? You can listen to the full conversation with Jason above and hear why he isn't betting on a turnaround. Jason also spoke about Justin Herbert and the success he has been having and he also touched on the Deshaun Watson possibility. The full interview is above!
NFL

