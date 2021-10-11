Dolphins drop to 1-4, worst point differential in league
The Miami Dolphins lost - again - this weekend, dropping them to 1-4 on the season and turning a year of expectations into one of questions and frustration. While there is still a lot of football to be played this year, the Dolphins have dug themselves into a deep hole and have yet to stop digging. Miami has been outscored by 75 points this year, the worst point differential in the league as of Monday, a full 16 points worse than the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars’ negative 59-points differential.www.chatsports.com
