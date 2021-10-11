Tom Brady Shares Special Moment With Son Jack After Buccaneers Win
Tom Brady shared a special moment with his son Jack after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win Sunday afternoon. On a video on the team's Instagram story, Brady was seen with his son Jack walking into the locker room after the team's 47-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, as mentioned by PEOPLE. Brady reposted the story on his Instagram account, writing, "Best part of my day."popculture.com
