CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Hugh Freeze Press Conference: MTSU win, ULM, Defense, Injuries

By Jon Manson
aseaofred.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberty Flames improved to 5-1 this weekend, defeating Middle Tennessee, 41-13, on Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Flames face Louisiana-Monroe this week with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze met with the media for his weekly press conference on Monday and here is everything he had to say beginning with his opening statement.

www.aseaofred.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Lynchburg, VA
Football
Lynchburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Kentucky State
Monroe, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
City
Quinton, VA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Monroe, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Freeze
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 47

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 47 people and wounding 70, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest day since the U.S. military withdrawal. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy