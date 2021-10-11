CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Blue Origin has Stagnant, “Authoritarian Bro Culture”

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post has a story examining the dysfunction at Jeff Bozos’ Blue Origin space company. It’s not a pretty portrait of the company under CEO Bob Smith. The new management’s “authoritarian bro culture,” as one former employee put it, affected how decisions were made and permeated the institution, translating into condescending, sometimes humiliating, comments and harassment toward some women and a stagnant top-down hierarchy that frustrated many employees.

