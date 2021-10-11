Report: Blue Origin has Stagnant, “Authoritarian Bro Culture”

It was undeniably exciting to watch William Shatner blast off into space. It was a brilliant bit of marketing by Jeff Bezos to have Captain Kirk himself on board for yesterday’s second and highly successful Blue Origin spaceflight. The media were riveted by the 90-year-old former Star Trek commander, who is in amazing shape, talking about the enormity of the leaving the thin blue atmosphere for the deathly blackness of space. When he put his hands on Bezos’ shoulders, hugged and thanked him for "the most profound experience I can imagine," it was a triumph for the Amazon founder--who gave everyone a champagne shower--and his rocket company.

