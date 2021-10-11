CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Purdue University renames hospitality school after White Lodging founder and Marriott International chairman

By Larry Avila
nwindianabusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Purdue University School of Hospitality and Tourism Management now is known as the White Lodging – J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The college’s board of trustees approved the name change Oct. 1. Bruce White, founder of Merrillville-based White Lodging, is a long-time supporter of Purdue requested the hospitality and tourism management school also honor the career and contributions of J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International.

nwindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Marriott International and Howard University to address racial equity in the hospitality industry

Marriott International, Inc. and Howard University announced the inaugural Howard Hospitality Week, an event beginning October 25 that will bring together the Howard community and hospitality leaders to discuss the need for more diverse and equitable opportunities within the hospitality industry. Over the course of five days, students, members of the faculty and industry leaders will gather on Howard’s historic campus in Washington, D.C. to tackle key hospitality business, leadership and social impact issues. Howard Hospitality Week is an outgrowth of the work the University and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation have begun to create the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership housed within the University’s School of Business. The effort also aligns with Howard’s five-pillar Howard Forward strategic plan, which emphasizes initiatives that serve the community by working with corporate partners to maximize job creation and train a diverse workforce.
ECONOMY
meetingstoday.com

Marriott Doubles Down on Diversity By Launching Howard Hospitality Week

Marriott International announced a partnership with Howard University to launch Howard Hospitality Week, which will begin October 25 this year with a goal of bringing together the Howard University community and hospitality industry leaders to discuss the need for a more diverse leadership pipeline in the industry. Howard Hospitality Week...
INDUSTRY
WLFI.com

Purdue renames its School of Hospitality and Tourism Management

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Purdue's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management has a new name. On Friday, the university announced it is now the White Lodging-J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. It's in honor of Bruce and Beth White and the Dean and Barbara White Family...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott International#Purdue University#Marriott Hotel#The White Lodging#Union Club Hotel#Marriott Executive
hotelbusiness.com

White Lodging, Purdue enhance relationship, honor Bill Marriott Jr.

Hospitality development and management company White Lodging is enhancing the development of the next generation of hospitality leaders as part of the White family’s significant continued support of Purdue University. In addition, Purdue trustees voted to rename the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in honor of the White family’s...
ECONOMY
Parnon

Vice Chancellor of Purdue University Speaks to Students on Campus

Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, spoke on Oct. 13 at the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex. “This just feels like a really strong fit with what I have learned and have come to understand well about our education,” Johnson said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nwindianabusiness.com

Michigan City economic development leader honored for industry contributions

Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana, has received industry honors for his work. Hulse received fellow member status by the International Economic Development Council, which is given to IEDC members “who have displayed unusual stature in the field of economic development or related disciplines. This level of stature emerges through significant contributions to the profession by serving through the IEDC as well as academic endeavors.”
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
WLFI.com

Purdue University Awarded $10 Million For Crop Research

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue University is being awarded $10 million for crop diversity research. The project "#DiverseCornBelt: Resilient Intensification through Diversity in Midwestern Agriculture" will aim to make corn and other crop more resilient at a number of different levels. Research will be done on corn and soybean...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Purdue University partners with U.S. Space Force

Purdue University, known as the “Cradle of Astronauts,” established a new partnership with the U.S. Space Force on Wednesday, Sep. 29, to utilize university research, innovation and talent development as the latest member of the Space Force’s University Partnership Program. Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Gen. David D. “DT” Thompson,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy