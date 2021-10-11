Purdue University renames hospitality school after White Lodging founder and Marriott International chairman

Marriott International, Inc. and Howard University announced the inaugural Howard Hospitality Week, an event beginning October 25 that will bring together the Howard community and hospitality leaders to discuss the need for more diverse and equitable opportunities within the hospitality industry. Over the course of five days, students, members of the faculty and industry leaders will gather on Howard’s historic campus in Washington, D.C. to tackle key hospitality business, leadership and social impact issues. Howard Hospitality Week is an outgrowth of the work the University and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation have begun to create the Marriott-Sorenson Center for Hospitality Leadership housed within the University’s School of Business. The effort also aligns with Howard’s five-pillar Howard Forward strategic plan, which emphasizes initiatives that serve the community by working with corporate partners to maximize job creation and train a diverse workforce.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO