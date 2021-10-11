Purdue University renames hospitality school after White Lodging founder and Marriott International chairman
The Purdue University School of Hospitality and Tourism Management now is known as the White Lodging – J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The college’s board of trustees approved the name change Oct. 1. Bruce White, founder of Merrillville-based White Lodging, is a long-time supporter of Purdue requested the hospitality and tourism management school also honor the career and contributions of J.W. “Bill” Marriott Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International.nwindianabusiness.com
