Rocket Lab Inks Deal with Varda Space Industries to Supply Multiple Photon Spacecraft for Space Manufacturing Missions

By Doug Messier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rocket Lab-built and jointly operated Photon spacecraft will enable high-value products to be manufactured in space and returned to Earth. LONG BEACH, Calif., August 11, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Leading launch and space systems company Rocket Lab today announced it has signed a deal with in-space manufacturing company Varda Space Industries to produce three Photon spacecraft that will integrate with their space factories, enabling high-value products to be manufactured in zero-gravity and returned to Earth in Varda’s re-entry capsule.

Europe Delivers Module for First Astronaut Mission to the Moon

BREMEN (ESA PR) — The second European Service Module for NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way to USA. It is the last stopover on Earth before this made-in-Europe powerhouse takes the first astronauts around the Moon on the Artemis II mission. An Antonov aircraft sent the module across the...
Russian rocket tests briefly destabilise space station

The International Space Station was briefly destabilised Friday during tests of a Russian-made Soyuz rocket, but the crew and the orbital station were not in danger, Moscow said. Russia's Roscosmos space agency said the incident happened during tests of the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft set to return a...
Orbit Fab, U.S Air Force Sign CRADA for On-Orbit Refueling Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, October 14, 2021 (Orbit Fab PR) — Orbit Fab, the Gas Stations in Space™ company, has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Space Vehicle Directorate, and the Spacecraft Technology Division to advance on-orbit refueling technology. Orbit Fab...
Space Perspective Raises $40 Million Series A Round to Expand High Altitude Balloon Travel

Largest Venture Funding Round in History for a Human SpaceBalloon™ Company. Additional Funding from LightShed Ventures, Explorer 1 Fund and Others Propels Launch of Commercial SpaceBalloon™ Flights to the Edge of Space by Late 2024. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Space Perspective PR) – Space Perspective, the Earth’s leading luxury spaceflight experience...
The Independent

Blue Origin launch – as it happened: William Shatner launched into space on historic flight

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor has gone where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.Shatner is joined on the flight by Blue Origin Vice...
Iola Register

China launches space mission

BEIJING (AP) — China today sent three astronauts to its space station for a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost. The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket. The two men and one woman are the second...
parabolicarc.com

NASA’s Mega Moon Rocket Passes Key Review for Artemis I Mission

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (NASA PR) — NASA has completed the design certification review (DCR) for the Space Launch System Program (SLS) rocket ahead of the Artemis I mission to send the Orion spacecraft to the Moon. The review examined all the SLS systems, all test data, inspection reports, and analyses that support verification, to ensure every aspect of the rocket is technically mature and meets the requirements for SLS’s first flight on Artemis I.
parabolicarc.com

Updates on the Russian Challenge Mission to the Space Station

October 13, 2021, the International Space Station Russian segment is a major day: preparations for the return to Earth of the ‘Challenge’ scientific educational project crew. Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy continues preparations and training together with spaceflight participants for the upcoming landing of the Soyuz MS-18 Yuri Gagarin spacecraft. Undocking,...
parabolicarc.com

Astronauts to Receive Health Boost Thanks to UK Research

PARIS (ESA PR) — British scientists are set to use the microgravity environment of the International Space Station to investigate the health challenges ESA astronauts could experience on proposed long-duration missions to the Moon and beyond. The projects will tackle medical issues such as muscle loss, and stress and anxiety...
parabolicarc.com

Embedded Ventures Announces ‘First of its Kind’ Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with United States Space Force

MALIBU, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (Embedded Ventures PR) — Embedded Ventures, a new venture capital firm investing in dual-use space startups beyond launch, today announced an unprecedented multi-year agreement with United States Space Force (USSF)’s SpaceWERX office. SpaceWERX is expanding the space industrial base by forming collaborative research agreements between the military’s operational experts and the top innovators in industry and academia, leveraging commercial investment, and rapidly pursuing new space technologies, while setting ambitious goals since its creation.
parabolicarc.com

SpaceLink Selects OHB as Preferred Tenderer for Satellite Manufacturing Contract

Four Satellite Constellation to provide secure, continuous, high-capacity relay service for time sensitive data. MCLEAN, Va., October 13, 2021 (SpaceLink PR) – SpaceLink, the company building the communications superhighway for the space economy, announced it has reached a significant milestone in the manufacture and launch of the initial constellation of four high-capacity optical relay satellites. Following a comprehensive tender process, leading satellite manufacturer, OHB Systems AG (“OHB”), has been selected as the preferred tenderer for the initial constellation.
bizjournals

Rocket Lab buys space software maker Advanced Solutions

Rocket Lab USA Inc. has acquired space software maker Advanced Solutions Inc. to boost growth of its space systems business. Long Beach, California-based Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) said it paid $40 million and will potentially pay an additional $5.5 million performance earnout based on 2021 results. Advanced Solutions (ASI) is...
ESA Blog Navigator

The future is here: Advanced Manufacturing for space

To go to new places in space, or do new things, usually demands innovative technologies, and often novel materials and manufacturing techniques as well. So ESA and NASA have teamed up to support a major international conference on Advanced Manufacturing – bringing together Industry 4.0 with Space 4.0. Industry 4.0...
ULA to Launch Lucy Asteroid Mission on Saturday Morning

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (ULA PR) – A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the Lucy mission for NASA. The launch is on track for Oct. 16 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is planned for 5:34 a.m. EDT. The live launch broadcast begins at 5 a.m. EDT on Oct. 16 at www.ulalaunch.com.
NASA, Australia Sign Agreement to Add Rover to Future Moon Mission

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — International and commercial partnerships are a critical component of NASA’s long-term plans on and around the Moon under the Artemis program. The agency recently signed a new agreement with the Australian Space Agency that will further support human and robotic lunar operations for both countries. As...
